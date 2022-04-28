Recap: HNI Q1 Earnings

HNI HNI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
HNI beat estimated earnings by 43.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.23.
Revenue was up $88.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.71% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HNI's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.43
|0.22
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.43
|0.40
|0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|596.63M
|592.14M
|493.30M
|458.91M
|Revenue Actual
|602.91M
|586.75M
|510.45M
|484.29M
To track all earnings releases for HNI visit their earnings calendar here.
