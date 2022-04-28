WEX: Q1 Earnings Insights

WEX WEX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

WEX beat estimated earnings by 7.06%, reporting an EPS of $2.88 versus an estimate of $2.69.

Revenue was up $106.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WEX's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.45 2.27 1.95 1.65 EPS Actual 2.58 2.45 2.31 1.79 Revenue Estimate 484.57M 475.28M 436.07M 411.81M Revenue Actual 497.54M 482.76M 459.48M 410.76M

