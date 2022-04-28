Why Comcast Shares Are Taking a Beating Today

by

Comcast Corporation CMCSA reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 14% year-on-year to $31 billion, beating the consensus of $30.5 billion.

Segments: Revenue for Cable Communications rose 4.7% Y/Y to $16.5 billion, driven by increases in broadband, wireless, and business services partially offset by decreases in advertising, video, and voice revenue.

Revenue for Cable Communications rose 4.7% Y/Y to $16.5 billion, driven by increases in broadband, wireless, and business services partially offset by decreases in advertising, video, and voice revenue. Customer Relationships increased by 194,000 to 34.4 million. Broadband customer net additions were 262,000, and total video customer net losses were 512,000.

The company's Cable Communications added 318,000 wireless lines.

Revenue for NBCUniversal increased 46.6% Y/Y to $10.3 billion. Revenue from Media increased 36.3% Y/Y to $6.9 billion, reflecting higher advertising and distribution revenue, and Studios increased 15.1% Y/Y to $2.8 billion, primarily reflecting higher content licensing revenue and theatrical revenue.

Theme Parks' revenue increased by 151.9% to $1.6 billion, reflecting improved operating conditions.

Revenue for Sky decreased 4.5% Y/Y to $4.8 billion. Total Customer Relationships decreased by 106,000 to 22.9 million.

Adjusted EPS of $0.86 beat the consensus of $0.81.

Margin: Adjusted EBITDA margin of Cable Communications expanded 80 bps to 44%. Sky's adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 570 bps to 13%.

Margin: Adjusted EBITDA margin of Cable Communications expanded 80 bps to 44%. Sky's adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 570 bps to 13%. Comcast generated $7.3 billion in operating cash flow, down 6.4% Y/Y, and held $8.9 billion in cash and equivalents.

Comcast paid dividends totaling $1.2 billion and repurchased shares worth $3 billion.

Cable Communications' capital expenditures were flat at $1.37 billion, NBCUniversal's capital expenditures increased 77.8% to $306 million, and Sky's capital expenditures decreased 45.8% to $147 million.

Investors could be reacting to fall in cash flow and flat Capex.

Price Action: CMCSA shares traded lower by 7.96% at $40.91 on the last check Thursday.

