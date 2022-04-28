QQQ
Why Perion Network Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 28, 2022 9:06 AM | 1 min read
  • Perion Network Ltd PERI reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 40% year-on-year to $125.3 million, beating the consensus of $122 million.
  • Display Advertising revenues rose 80% Y/Y to $68.6 million, primarily from growth of 341% in video and CTV.
  • Search Advertising revenue increased 10% Y/Y to $56.7 million primarily due to 18.1 million average daily commercial searches compared to 17.7 million in Q1 of 2021 and the addition of 25 new publishers.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beat the consensus of $0.28.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 42% of revenue excluding traffic acquisitions costs compared to 25% last year. The margin expanded by 1,660 bps due to the continuous improvement of iHub.
  • Perion Network generated $23.6 million in operating cash flow and held $342.5 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Perion raised the FY22 revenue outlook from $610 million - $630 million to $620 million - $640 million, versus the consensus of $622.9 million.
  • Price Action: PERI shares traded higher by 6.05% at $24.00 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

