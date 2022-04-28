Recap: Pitney Bowes Q1 Earnings

Pitney Bowes PBI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Pitney Bowes beat estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.03.
Revenue was up $11.74 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pitney Bowes's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.07
|0.05
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|0.08
|0.11
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|961.63M
|892.29M
|895.46M
|873.86M
|Revenue Actual
|983.71M
|875.45M
|899.20M
|915.20M
