Recap: Pitney Bowes Q1 Earnings

Pitney Bowes PBI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pitney Bowes beat estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $11.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pitney Bowes's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.07 0.05 0.04 EPS Actual 0.06 0.08 0.11 0.07 Revenue Estimate 961.63M 892.29M 895.46M 873.86M Revenue Actual 983.71M 875.45M 899.20M 915.20M

To track all earnings releases for Pitney Bowes visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.