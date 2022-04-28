Asbury Automotive Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Asbury Automotive Group ABG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Asbury Automotive Group beat estimated earnings by 3.69%, reporting an EPS of $9.27 versus an estimate of $8.94.
Revenue was up $1.72 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.41 which was followed by a 5.3% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Asbury Automotive Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|6.05
|6.25
|4.38
|3.62
|EPS Actual
|7.46
|7.36
|7.78
|4.68
|Revenue Estimate
|2.48B
|2.23B
|2.28B
|2.06B
|Revenue Actual
|2.65B
|2.41B
|2.58B
|2.19B
