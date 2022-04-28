Recap: Northrop Grumman Q1 Earnings

Northrop Grumman NOC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:40 AM.
Earnings
Northrop Grumman beat estimated earnings by 2.35%, reporting an EPS of $6.1 versus an estimate of $5.96.
Revenue was down $360.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Northrop Grumman's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|5.99
|5.99
|5.83
|5.48
|EPS Actual
|6
|6.63
|6.42
|6.57
|Revenue Estimate
|8.99B
|8.94B
|8.77B
|8.53B
|Revenue Actual
|8.64B
|8.72B
|9.15B
|9.16B
