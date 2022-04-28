Keurig Dr Pepper: Q1 Earnings Insights

Keurig Dr Pepper KDP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Keurig Dr Pepper reported in-line EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.33.
Revenue was up $176.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 4.5% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Keurig Dr Pepper's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.45
|0.44
|0.37
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.44
|0.38
|0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|3.30B
|3.16B
|3.05B
|2.72B
|Revenue Actual
|3.39B
|3.25B
|3.14B
|2.90B
To track all earnings releases for Keurig Dr Pepper visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews