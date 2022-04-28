Southwest Airlines: Q1 Earnings Insights

Southwest Airlines LUV reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Southwest Airlines missed estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.3.
Revenue was up $2.64 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Southwest Airlines's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|-0.27
|-0.32
|-1.85
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|-0.23
|-0.35
|-1.72
|Revenue Estimate
|5.01B
|4.58B
|3.88B
|2.07B
|Revenue Actual
|5.05B
|4.68B
|4.01B
|2.05B
To track all earnings releases for Southwest Airlines visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.