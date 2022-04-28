Travel+Leisure: Q1 Earnings Insights

Travel+Leisure TNL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Travel+Leisure missed estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.72.

Revenue was up $181.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 1.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Travel+Leisure's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.96 1.03 0.74 0.20 EPS Actual 1.19 1.19 0.88 0.39 Revenue Estimate 788.14M 831.51M 721.87M 579.07M Revenue Actual 870.00M 839.00M 797.00M 628.00M

To track all earnings releases for Travel+Leisure visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.