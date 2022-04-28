Recap: Millicom Intl Cellular Q1 Earnings

Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Millicom Intl Cellular beat estimated earnings by 53.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was up $320.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.59 which was followed by a 0.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Millicom Intl Cellular's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.43
|0.10
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|-0.27
|0.05
|-0.98
|0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|1.70B
|1.67B
|1.61B
|1.59B
|Revenue Actual
|1.35B
|1.09B
|1.09B
|1.09B
