Recap: KBR Q1 Earnings

KBR KBR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
KBR beat estimated earnings by 8.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.57.
Revenue was up $253.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.76% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KBR's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.65
|0.57
|0.50
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.69
|0.64
|0.58
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|2.53B
|1.54B
|1.47B
|1.46B
|Revenue Actual
|2.50B
|1.84B
|1.54B
|1.46B
To track all earnings releases for KBR visit their earnings calendar here.
