Recap: Mednax Q1 Earnings

Mednax MD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mednax beat estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $35.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 3.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mednax's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.42 0.32 0.13 EPS Actual 0.52 0.46 0.41 0.24 Revenue Estimate 483.83M 480.89M 448.94M 424.13M Revenue Actual 498.53M 492.95M 472.96M 446.75M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.