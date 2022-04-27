Recap: Comfort Systems USA Q1 Earnings

Comfort Systems USA FIX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Comfort Systems USA beat estimated earnings by 10.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.82.
Revenue was up $215.46 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.03% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Comfort Systems USA's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.04
|0.99
|0.91
|0.60
|EPS Actual
|1.04
|1.27
|0.90
|0.73
|Revenue Estimate
|806.55M
|775.02M
|719.60M
|691.52M
|Revenue Actual
|856.08M
|833.90M
|713.89M
|669.76M
