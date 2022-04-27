Recap: Comfort Systems USA Q1 Earnings

Comfort Systems USA FIX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Earnings

Comfort Systems USA beat estimated earnings by 10.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.82.

Revenue was up $215.46 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Comfort Systems USA's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.04 0.99 0.91 0.60 EPS Actual 1.04 1.27 0.90 0.73 Revenue Estimate 806.55M 775.02M 719.60M 691.52M Revenue Actual 856.08M 833.90M 713.89M 669.76M

