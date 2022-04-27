Recap: Ribbon Comms Q1 Earnings

Ribbon Comms RBBN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:03 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ribbon Comms reported in-line EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was down $19.57 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 22.74% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ribbon Comms's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.12
|0.10
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|0.11
|0.17
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|252.55M
|220.57M
|218.31M
|193.52M
|Revenue Actual
|230.58M
|210.40M
|211.21M
|192.77M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Ribbon Comms management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $0.03 and $0.06 per share.
