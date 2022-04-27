Recap: Graco Q1 Earnings

Graco GGG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Graco missed estimated earnings by 8.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.62.

Revenue was up $40.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 2.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Graco's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.63 0.64 0.60 0.50 EPS Actual 0.66 0.57 0.62 0.58 Revenue Estimate 518.94M 492.09M 475.94M 428.75M Revenue Actual 539.62M 486.70M 507.16M 454.13M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.