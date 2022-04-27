Recap: Orion Gr Hldgs Q1 Earnings

Orion Gr Hldgs ORN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Orion Gr Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.11.

Revenue was up $21.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 24.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Orion Gr Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.13 0.08 0.02 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.27 0.05 0.04 Revenue Estimate 137.69M 132.70M 168.95M 155.10M Revenue Actual 162.27M 139.91M 145.88M 153.31M

To track all earnings releases for Orion Gr Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

