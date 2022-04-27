Sunnova Energy Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sunnova Energy Intl NOVA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Sunnova Energy Intl missed estimated earnings by 30.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.23.
Revenue was up $24.45 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 20.52% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sunnova Energy Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.26
|-0.14
|-0.17
|-0.18
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|-0.25
|-0.57
|-0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|65.70M
|67.35M
|57.17M
|43.53M
|Revenue Actual
|65.02M
|68.90M
|66.56M
|41.28M
