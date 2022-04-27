Teladoc Health: Q1 Earnings Insights

Teladoc Health TDOC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Teladoc Health beat estimated earnings by 18.97%, reporting an EPS of $-0.47 versus an estimate of $-0.58.
Revenue was up $111.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 5.88% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Teladoc Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.56
|-0.65
|-0.56
|-0.62
|EPS Actual
|-0.07
|-0.53
|-0.86
|-1.31
|Revenue Estimate
|545.61M
|516.63M
|500.07M
|451.92M
|Revenue Actual
|554.24M
|521.66M
|503.14M
|453.68M
