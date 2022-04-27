Pinterest: Q1 Earnings Insights

Pinterest PINS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pinterest beat estimated earnings by 233.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.03.

Revenue was up $89.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 11.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pinterest's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.23 0.13 0.07 EPS Actual 0.49 0.28 0.25 0.11 Revenue Estimate 827.16M 631.24M 561.88M 473.66M Revenue Actual 846.65M 632.93M 613.21M 485.23M

To track all earnings releases for Pinterest visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.