Dassault Systemes Clocks 8% Revenue Growth In Q1, Expands Margins

by

Dassault Systemes SA DASTY reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to €1.32 billion.

reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to €1.32 billion. Software revenue grew 8% Y/Y to €1.21 billion. Licenses and other software revenue increased 10% Y/Y to €234.7 million.

Services revenue increased 9% Y/Y. 3D EXPERIENCE revenue increased 21% Y/Y, and Cloud software revenue grew 21% Y/Y.

EXPERIENCE revenue increased 21% Y/Y, and Cloud software revenue grew 21% Y/Y. The non-IFRS operating margin expanded by 117 bps to 35%.

The non-IFRS EPS grew 20% Y/Y to €0.27.

Dassault generated €630 million in operating cash flow and held €3.009 billion in cash and equivalents.

COO Pascal Daloz commented: "Revenue growth was broad-based across geographies, product lines, and sectors, demonstrating the diversification we have achieved in our addressable markets as well as the quality of our execution."

Outlook: Dassault reaffirmed revenue growth of 9%-10% to €5.355 billion - €5.405 billion.

Dassault reaffirmed revenue growth of 9%-10% to €5.355 billion - €5.405 billion. Dassault raised its EPS growth outlook to 9%-11% to €1.04 - €1.06.

Price Action: DASTY shares traded higher by 2.99% at $42.56 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceTech