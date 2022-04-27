Dassault Systemes Clocks 8% Revenue Growth In Q1, Expands Margins

- Dassault Systemes SA DASTY reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to €1.32 billion.
- Software revenue grew 8% Y/Y to €1.21 billion. Licenses and other software revenue increased 10% Y/Y to €234.7 million.
- Services revenue increased 9% Y/Y. 3DEXPERIENCE revenue increased 21% Y/Y, and Cloud software revenue grew 21% Y/Y.
- The non-IFRS operating margin expanded by 117 bps to 35%.
- The non-IFRS EPS grew 20% Y/Y to €0.27.
- Dassault generated €630 million in operating cash flow and held €3.009 billion in cash and equivalents.
- COO Pascal Daloz commented: "Revenue growth was broad-based across geographies, product lines, and sectors, demonstrating the diversification we have achieved in our addressable markets as well as the quality of our execution."
- Outlook: Dassault reaffirmed revenue growth of 9%-10% to €5.355 billion - €5.405 billion.
- Dassault raised its EPS growth outlook to 9%-11% to €1.04 - €1.06.
- Price Action: DASTY shares traded higher by 2.99% at $42.56 on the last check Wednesday.
