QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Dassault Systemes Clocks 8% Revenue Growth In Q1, Expands Margins

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 27, 2022 3:42 PM | 1 min read
  • Dassault Systemes SA DASTY reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to €1.32 billion.
  • Software revenue grew 8% Y/Y to €1.21 billion. Licenses and other software revenue increased 10% Y/Y to €234.7 million. 
  • Services revenue increased 9% Y/Y. 3DEXPERIENCE revenue increased 21% Y/Y, and Cloud software revenue grew 21% Y/Y.
  • The non-IFRS operating margin expanded by 117 bps to 35%.
  • The non-IFRS EPS grew 20% Y/Y to €0.27.
  • Dassault generated €630 million in operating cash flow and held €3.009 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • COO Pascal Daloz commented: "Revenue growth was broad-based across geographies, product lines, and sectors, demonstrating the diversification we have achieved in our addressable markets as well as the quality of our execution."
  • Outlook: Dassault reaffirmed revenue growth of 9%-10% to €5.355 billion - €5.405 billion.
  • Dassault raised its EPS growth outlook to 9%-11% to €1.04 - €1.06. 
  • Price Action: DASTY shares traded higher by 2.99% at $42.56 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceTech