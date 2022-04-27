QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Old Dominion Freight Line Q1 Results Top Estimates

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 27, 2022 1:12 PM | 1 min read
  • Old Dominion Freight Line Inc ODFL reported first-quarter revenue growth of 32.9% year-over-year to $1.49 billion, beating the consensus of $1.45 billion.
  • Revenue growth reflects a 17.4% increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight and a 12.0% increase in LTL tons per day.
  • EPS improved by 53% Y/Y to $2.60, beating the consensus of $2.39.
  • The operating income increased by 50.4% Y/Y to $405.62 million, and the margin expanded by 315 bps to 27.1%.
  • The operating ratio for the quarter was 72.9%, compared to 76.1% a year ago.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $388.7 million for Q1. The company had $262.1 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Old Dominion expects its aggregate capital expenditures for FY22 to total ~$825 million.
  • Price Action: ODFL shares traded lower by 0.80% at $269.92 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNews