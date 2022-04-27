QQQ
Automatic Data Processing Shares Gain On Topping Q3 Backed By Improving Demand Environment

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 27, 2022 1:10 PM | 1 min read
  • Automatic Data Processing, Inc ADP reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to $4.51 billion, beating the consensus of $4.46 billion.
  • Employer services revenue rose 8% Y/Y to $3 billion, PEO services revenue grew 14% Y/Y to $1.51 billion.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $2.21 beat the consensus of $2.08.
  • The adjusted EBIT margin expanded 50 bps to 26.8%.
  • ADP held $1.63 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • CFO Don McGuire said, "With considerable momentum in bookings, pays per control, PEO worksite employee growth, and Employer Services revenue retention, we are positioned for a strong finish to fiscal 2022, and we look forward to driving sustainable long-term growth." 
  • 2022 Outlook: ADP raised revenue outlook from $16.21 billion - $16.36 billion prior to $16.36 billion - $16.51 billion, above the consensus of $16.30 billion.
  • ADP increased its non-GAAP EPS outlook from $6.74 - $6.86 to $6.92 to $7.04, above the consensus of $6.83.
  • Price Action: ADP shares traded higher by 4.64% at $232.59 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

