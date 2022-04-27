Recap: Coastal Finl Q1 Earnings

Coastal Finl CCB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Earnings
Coastal Finl beat estimated earnings by 6.98%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.43.
Revenue was up $30.95 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Coastal Finl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.41
|0.48
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|0.54
|0.49
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|25.48M
|21.33M
|20.88M
|18.85M
|Revenue Actual
|38.92M
|24.94M
|23.39M
|20.30M
