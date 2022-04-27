QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Wabtec Clocks 5% Sales Growth In Q1, Reiterates FY22 Guidance

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 27, 2022 11:58 AM | 1 min read
  • Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp WAB (Wabtec) reported first-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 5.3% year-over-year to $1.93 billion, missing the consensus of $1.98 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.13 (+27% Y/Y) topped the consensus of $1.12.
  • The gross margin expanded by 170 bps to 30.9%. The adjusted gross margin was 31.1%, up by 170 bps.
  • The operating margin was 12.4%, up by 190 bps on a GAAP basis and expanded by 140 bps to 16.5% on an adjusted basis.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.1% Y/Y to $371 million, and margin expanded by 67 bps to 19.3%.
  • The backlog stood at $22.76 billion (+5% Y/Y). Wabtec generated cash from operating activities of $161 million versus $292 million in the year-ago period due primarily to the proactive building of inventory ahead of higher volumes and supply chain disruptions.
  • Wabtec had cash and equivalents of $488 million and total debt of $4.24 billion. The total available liquidity was $1.50 billion.
  • WAB repurchased $296 million of shares and raised the regular quarterly common dividend by 25% during the quarter.
  • FY22 Guidance reaffirmed: Wabtec continues to expect sales of $8.30 billion - $8.60 billion, versus the consensus of $8.39 billion and adjusted EPS of $4.65 - $5.05, versus the consensus of $4.84.
  • It expects strong cash flow generation with operating cash flow conversion of greater than 90%.
  • Price Action: WAB shares traded higher by 4.28% at $90.21 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance