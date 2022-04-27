NeoGenomics: Q1 Earnings Insights

NeoGenomics NEO reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NeoGenomics beat estimated earnings by 13.04%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.23.

Revenue was up $1.64 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 12.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NeoGenomics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.09 -0.06 0.01 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.08 -0.01 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 125.78M 125.05M 118.16M 112.41M Revenue Actual 125.73M 121.34M 121.72M 115.53M

To track all earnings releases for NeoGenomics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.