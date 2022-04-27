QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Owens Corning Q1 Results Beat Expectations

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 27, 2022 8:55 AM | 1 min read
  • Owens Corning OC reported first-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 23% year-over-year to $2.34 billion, beating the consensus of $2.23 billion.
  • Sales by segments: Composites $714 million (+28% Y/Y), Insulation $859 million (+23% Y/Y), and Roofing $838 million (+18% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS was $2.84 (+59% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.43.
  • Gross margin improved by 320 bps to 26.4%. Operating income increased 47.6% to $440 million, with a margin of 18.8%, up 320 bps.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved by 35.7% Y/Y to $543 million, and margin expanded by 226 bps to 23.3%.
  • For the quarter, Owens Corning generated an operating cash flow of $158 million (-23% Y/Y) and a free cash flow of $51 million (-58% Y/Y).
  • Owens Corning repurchased 2.5 million shares of common stock for $229 million in Q1, with 10.9 million shares still available for repurchase under the current authorization.
  • In late March, Owens Corning decided to exit Russia through a transfer or sale of its facilities and halted all future investments in Russia. 2021 net sales in Russia were ~$100 million, or about 1% of the company’s consolidated net sales.
  • For 2Q22, OC expects overall performance to result in net sales and adjusted EBIT growth Y/Y.
  • FY22 Outlook: The company expects general corporate expenses of $160 million - $170 million, capital additions of ~$480 million, and depreciation and amortization of ~$520 million.
  • Price Action: OC shares closed lower by 2.09% at $86.16 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance