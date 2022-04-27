Rollins: Q1 Earnings Insights

Rollins ROL reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rollins beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.14.
Revenue was up $55.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rollins's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|0.20
|0.18
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.19
|0.20
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|585.03M
|645.84M
|613.94M
|518.25M
|Revenue Actual
|600.34M
|650.20M
|638.20M
|535.55M
To track all earnings releases for Rollins visit their earnings calendar here.
