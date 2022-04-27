Recap: Steven Madden Q1 Earnings

Steven Madden SHOO reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:59 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Steven Madden beat estimated earnings by 80.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.51.
Revenue was up $198.71 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.23% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Steven Madden's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.76
|0.30
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.87
|0.82
|0.48
|0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|526.05M
|522.08M
|371.69M
|335.28M
|Revenue Actual
|578.48M
|528.74M
|397.89M
|361.02M
To track all earnings releases for Steven Madden visit their earnings calendar here.
