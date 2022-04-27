Recap: Automatic Data Processing Q3 Earnings

Automatic Data Processing ADP reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Automatic Data Processing beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $2.21 versus an estimate of $2.08.
Revenue was up $411.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.53% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Automatic Data Processing's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.63
|1.49
|1.14
|1.82
|EPS Actual
|1.65
|1.65
|1.20
|1.89
|Revenue Estimate
|3.98B
|3.75B
|3.68B
|4.08B
|Revenue Actual
|4.03B
|3.83B
|3.74B
|4.10B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Automatic Data Processing management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $6.92 and $7.04 per share.
