Recap: The Chefs' Warehouse Q1 Earnings

The Chefs' Warehouse CHEF reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
The Chefs' Warehouse beat estimated earnings by 900.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $231.89 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.92% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at The Chefs' Warehouse's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.10
|-0.32
|-0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.12
|0.04
|-0.50
|Revenue Estimate
|508.22M
|450.08M
|355.02M
|269.66M
|Revenue Actual
|558.25M
|484.32M
|422.97M
|280.22M
