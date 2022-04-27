Recap: Helen Of Troy Q4 Earnings

Helen Of Troy HELE reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Helen Of Troy beat estimated earnings by 20.1%, reporting an EPS of $2.51 versus an estimate of $2.09.
Revenue was up $72.64 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.61 which was followed by a 1.52% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Helen Of Troy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.11
|2.17
|2.62
|1.50
|EPS Actual
|3.72
|2.65
|3.48
|1.57
|Revenue Estimate
|566.35M
|428.16M
|438.90M
|494.74M
|Revenue Actual
|624.88M
|475.23M
|541.22M
|509.38M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Helen Of Troy management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $12.73 and $13.03 per share.
