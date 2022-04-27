Recap: Helen Of Troy Q4 Earnings

Helen Of Troy HELE reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Helen Of Troy beat estimated earnings by 20.1%, reporting an EPS of $2.51 versus an estimate of $2.09.

Revenue was up $72.64 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.61 which was followed by a 1.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Helen Of Troy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 3.11 2.17 2.62 1.50 EPS Actual 3.72 2.65 3.48 1.57 Revenue Estimate 566.35M 428.16M 438.90M 494.74M Revenue Actual 624.88M 475.23M 541.22M 509.38M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Helen Of Troy management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $12.73 and $13.03 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Helen Of Troy visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.