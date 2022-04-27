Westinghouse Air Brake: Q1 Earnings Insights

Westinghouse Air Brake WAB reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Westinghouse Air Brake beat estimated earnings by 0.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.13 versus an estimate of $1.12.
Revenue was up $97.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.55% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Westinghouse Air Brake's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.17
|1.12
|0.96
|0.86
|EPS Actual
|1.18
|1.14
|1.06
|0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|2.18B
|2.08B
|1.87B
|1.85B
|Revenue Actual
|2.07B
|1.91B
|2.01B
|1.83B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Westinghouse Air Brake management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.65 and $5.05 per share.
