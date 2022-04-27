Vertiv Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Vertiv Holdings VRT reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vertiv Holdings beat estimated earnings by 52.94%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.17.
Revenue was up $58.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 0.08% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vertiv Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.19
|0.24
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.20
|0.31
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|1.42B
|1.23B
|1.21B
|1.04B
|Revenue Actual
|1.41B
|1.23B
|1.26B
|1.10B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Vertiv Holdings management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.67 and $0.77 per share.
