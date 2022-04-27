Owens-Corning: Q1 Earnings Insights

Owens-Corning OC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Owens-Corning beat estimated earnings by 16.87%, reporting an EPS of $2.84 versus an estimate of $2.43.
Revenue was up $431.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 3.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Owens-Corning's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.91
|2.48
|2.13
|1.43
|EPS Actual
|2.20
|2.52
|2.60
|1.73
|Revenue Estimate
|2.04B
|2.18B
|2.00B
|1.83B
|Revenue Actual
|2.13B
|2.21B
|2.24B
|1.92B
