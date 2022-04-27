TE Connectivity: Q2 Earnings Insights

TE Connectivity TEL reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
TE Connectivity beat estimated earnings by 5.23%, reporting an EPS of $1.81 versus an estimate of $1.72.
Revenue was up $269.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 2.45% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TE Connectivity's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.60
|1.64
|1.58
|1.48
|EPS Actual
|1.76
|1.69
|1.79
|1.57
|Revenue Estimate
|3.73B
|3.78B
|3.74B
|3.52B
|Revenue Actual
|3.82B
|3.82B
|3.85B
|3.74B
