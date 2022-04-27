Check Point Software: Q1 Earnings Insights

Check Point Software CHKP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 05:00 AM.
Earnings
Check Point Software beat estimated earnings by 1.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.57 versus an estimate of $1.54.
Revenue was up $35.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.25% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Check Point Software's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.12
|1.60
|1.56
|1.49
|EPS Actual
|2.25
|1.65
|1.61
|1.54
|Revenue Estimate
|583.61M
|529.61M
|523.77M
|502.36M
|Revenue Actual
|599.10M
|534.00M
|526.10M
|507.60M
To track all earnings releases for Check Point Software visit their earnings calendar here.
