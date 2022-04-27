United Microelectronics: Q1 Earnings Insights

United Microelectronics UMC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 05:00 AM.
Earnings
United Microelectronics beat estimated earnings by 27.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.281 versus an estimate of $0.22.
Revenue was up $565.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.78% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Microelectronics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.210
|0.190
|0.130
|0.060
|EPS Actual
|0.235
|0.257
|0.176
|0.149
|Revenue Estimate
|2.08B
|1.99B
|1.78B
|1.57B
|Revenue Actual
|2.14B
|2.01B
|1.83B
|1.65B
