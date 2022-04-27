Integra Lifesciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Integra Lifesciences IART reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Integra Lifesciences beat estimated earnings by 8.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.68.
Revenue was up $16.57 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.98% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Integra Lifesciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.83
|0.72
|0.66
|0.57
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|0.86
|0.79
|0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|403.40M
|384.58M
|376.01M
|349.81M
|Revenue Actual
|405.52M
|386.86M
|389.99M
|360.07M
