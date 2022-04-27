Integra Lifesciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Integra Lifesciences IART reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Integra Lifesciences beat estimated earnings by 8.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.68.

Revenue was up $16.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.98% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Integra Lifesciences's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.72 0.66 0.57 EPS Actual 0.84 0.86 0.79 0.69 Revenue Estimate 403.40M 384.58M 376.01M 349.81M Revenue Actual 405.52M 386.86M 389.99M 360.07M

To track all earnings releases for Integra Lifesciences visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.