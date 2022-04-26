Recap: MKS Instruments Q1 Earnings

MKS Instruments MKSI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MKS Instruments beat estimated earnings by 3.83%, reporting an EPS of $2.71 versus an estimate of $2.61.

Revenue was up $48.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 7.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MKS Instruments's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.86 2.77 2.95 2.20 EPS Actual 3.02 2.79 3.02 2.56 Revenue Estimate 762.32M 725.44M 742.24M 652.22M Revenue Actual 763.90M 741.90M 749.90M 693.90M

