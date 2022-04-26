Recap: MKS Instruments Q1 Earnings

MKS Instruments MKSI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MKS Instruments beat estimated earnings by 3.83%, reporting an EPS of $2.71 versus an estimate of $2.61.
Revenue was up $48.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 7.86% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MKS Instruments's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.86
|2.77
|2.95
|2.20
|EPS Actual
|3.02
|2.79
|3.02
|2.56
|Revenue Estimate
|762.32M
|725.44M
|742.24M
|652.22M
|Revenue Actual
|763.90M
|741.90M
|749.90M
|693.90M
To track all earnings releases for MKS Instruments visit their earnings calendar here.
