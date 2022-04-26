Recap: QCR Hldgs Q1 Earnings

QCR Hldgs QCRH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
QCR Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 2.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.5.
Revenue was up $3.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.87% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at QCR Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.73
|1.68
|1.32
|1.12
|EPS Actual
|1.73
|1.99
|1.40
|1.16
|Revenue Estimate
|49.33M
|46.04M
|44.51M
|43.82M
|Revenue Actual
|46.51M
|46.23M
|43.52M
|41.96M
To track all earnings releases for QCR Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings