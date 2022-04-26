Wesbanco: Q1 Earnings Insights

Wesbanco WSBC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Earnings
Wesbanco beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.63.
Revenue was down $8.77 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.9% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wesbanco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.78
|0.75
|0.68
|EPS Actual
|0.82
|0.70
|1.03
|1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|90.09M
|114.71M
|118.28M
|124.21M
|Revenue Actual
|110.33M
|115.28M
|115.86M
|116.48M
