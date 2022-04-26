Wyndham Hotels & Resorts: Q1 Earnings Insights

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Earnings
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beat estimated earnings by 46.15%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.65.
Revenue was up $68.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.03% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.91
|0.63
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.69
|1.16
|0.95
|0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|384.72M
|462.78M
|413.57M
|332.97M
|Revenue Actual
|392.00M
|463.00M
|406.00M
|303.00M
