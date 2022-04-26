Robert Half International: Q1 Earnings Insights

Robert Half International RHI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Robert Half International beat estimated earnings by 4.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.52 versus an estimate of $1.46.
Revenue was up $417.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.64% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Robert Half International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.45
|1.40
|1.05
|0.79
|EPS Actual
|1.51
|1.53
|1.33
|0.98
|Revenue Estimate
|1.71B
|1.64B
|1.48B
|1.35B
|Revenue Actual
|1.77B
|1.71B
|1.58B
|1.40B
