Recap: Usana Health Sciences Q1 Earnings

Usana Health Sciences USNA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Usana Health Sciences beat estimated earnings by 0.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.14.

Revenue was down $35.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 9.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Usana Health Sciences's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.28 1.30 1.71 1.48 EPS Actual 1.03 1.36 1.87 1.45 Revenue Estimate 271.93M 268.06M 332.61M 301.47M Revenue Actual 267.30M 274.35M 336.84M 307.98M

