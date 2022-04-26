Recap: Usana Health Sciences Q1 Earnings

Usana Health Sciences USNA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Usana Health Sciences beat estimated earnings by 0.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.14.
Revenue was down $35.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 9.55% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Usana Health Sciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.28
|1.30
|1.71
|1.48
|EPS Actual
|1.03
|1.36
|1.87
|1.45
|Revenue Estimate
|271.93M
|268.06M
|332.61M
|301.47M
|Revenue Actual
|267.30M
|274.35M
|336.84M
|307.98M
To track all earnings releases for Usana Health Sciences visit their earnings calendar here.
