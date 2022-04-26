IDEX: Q1 Earnings Insights

IDEX IEX reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
IDEX beat estimated earnings by 12.64%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $1.74.
Revenue was up $99.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at IDEX's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.58
|1.59
|1.61
|1.41
|EPS Actual
|1.55
|1.63
|1.61
|1.51
|Revenue Estimate
|708.52M
|697.44M
|685.88M
|634.85M
|Revenue Actual
|714.80M
|712.02M
|685.95M
|652.04M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
IDEX management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $1.85 and $1.9 per share.
