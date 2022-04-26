What's Going On With General Motors Shares After Hours?

General Motors Co GM shares are trading flat in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported mixed financial results.

GM reported first-quarter revenue of $35.98 billion, which came in below the $37.33 billion estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.68 per share.

GM said it expects full-year 2022 earnings to be in a range of $6.50 to $7.50 per share versus the estimate of $6.70 per share.

CEO Mary Barra noted that the company is seeing rapid demand growth in China. Barra said GM expects to deliver record U.S. sales for its Bolt EV and Bolt EUV in 2022.

"We have taken the time to do EVs right, so we can create value for shareholders, our customers and all our other stakeholders. We are united around our EV leadership plan and we execute against it every day," Barra said.

GM 52-Week Range: $37.60 - $67.21

The stock was up 0.13% in after hours at $38.09 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of GM.