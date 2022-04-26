General Motors: Q1 Earnings Insights

General Motors GM reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
General Motors beat estimated earnings by 24.4%, reporting an EPS of $2.09 versus an estimate of $1.68.
Revenue was up $3.50 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 1.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at General Motors's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.19
|0.96
|1.34
|1.04
|EPS Actual
|1.35
|1.52
|1.97
|2.25
|Revenue Estimate
|34.01B
|26.65B
|29.11B
|32.67B
|Revenue Actual
|33.58B
|26.78B
|34.17B
|32.47B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
General Motors management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $6.5 and $7.5 per share.
