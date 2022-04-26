QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Waste Management Stock Soars On Q1 Beat

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 26, 2022 1:54 PM | 1 min read
  • Waste Management Inc WM reported first-quarter FY22 operating revenue growth of 13.4% year-over-year to $4.66 billion, beating the consensus of $4.44 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $1.29 compared to $1.06 in 1Q21, beating the consensus of $1.15.
  • Operating Revenues by Line of Business: Total collection $3.08 billion (+11.2% Y/Y), Landfill $1.05 billion (+14.8% Y/Y), Transfer $486 million (+4.5% Y/Y), Recycling $453 million (+32.5% Y/Y) and Others $575 million (+20.6% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted operating income increased by 16.6% Y/Y to $803 million, and the margin expanded by 50 bps to 17.2%.
  • Core price for the quarter was 7.3% compared to 3.4% last year.
  • Total Company volumes improved 3.6%, or 3.2% on a workday adjusted basis, compared to a decline of 3.3% in 1Q21.
  • Adjusted operating EBITDA increased by 10.7% Y/Y to $1.28 billion, and margin contracted by 60 bps to 27.6%.
  • Waste Management generated cash from operating activities of $1.26 billion in Q1, compared to $1.12 billion a year ago. Free cash flow was $845 million.
  • SG&A expenses were 10.5% of revenue compared to 11.1% in 1Q21.
  • The company returned $525 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $275 million of cash dividends and $250 million of share repurchases.
  • Price Action: WM shares traded higher by 5.62% at $164.72 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsMoversTrading Ideas