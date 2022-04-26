QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Waste Management Stock Is Trading Higher Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 26, 2022 11:38 AM | 1 min read

Waste Management Inc WM shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected financial results. 

Waste Management reported first-quarter revenue of $4.66 billion, which beat the $4.44 billion estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.15 per share.

"We had an excellent start to the year, as our first quarter results put us on a path to comfortably achieve our full-year guidance," said Jim Fish, president and CEO of Waste Management. 

Waste Management is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America.

See Also: Why Warner Bros. Discovery Shares Are Falling

WM 52-Week Range: $133.84 - $168.03

The stock was up 6.64% at $166.31 at time of publication.

Photo: TheInvertedFan from Flickr.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Jim Fishwhy it's movingEarningsNewsMoversTrading Ideas