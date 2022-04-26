Why Waste Management Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Waste Management Inc WM shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected financial results.

Waste Management reported first-quarter revenue of $4.66 billion, which beat the $4.44 billion estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.15 per share.

"We had an excellent start to the year, as our first quarter results put us on a path to comfortably achieve our full-year guidance," said Jim Fish, president and CEO of Waste Management.

Waste Management is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America.

WM 52-Week Range: $133.84 - $168.03

The stock was up 6.64% at $166.31 at time of publication.

Photo: TheInvertedFan from Flickr.